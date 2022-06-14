Germany shelters Gazprom Germania with 10 bln euro loan -govt source

BERLIN, June 14 (Reuters) - Germany will place Gazprom Germania into long-term administration, recapitalising it with a loan to protect it from insolvency and rename it Securing Energy for Europe GmbH, a German government spokesperson said.

A government source said the loan, from the KfW state investment bank, would amount to between 9 and 10 billion euros.

Germany placed Gazprom's German subsidiary under temporary administration on April 4 to secure energy supplies after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The new, long-term administration allows administrators to focus on ensuring supply security rather than on preserving the assets of the original owner.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt, Editing by Miranda Murray)

