Germany sets up protective shield for credit insurers

BERLIN, April 16 (Reuters) - Germany's Finance Ministry said on Thursday that the government was setting up a protective shield for credit insurers for 2020 that amounts to 30 billion euros ($32.66 billion) and will guarantee business volume of around 400 billion euros.

In return, credit insurers must give 65% of their premium income in 2020 to the government. Credit insurance protects suppliers from defaults on payments if a domestic or foreign customer cannot or will not pay the invoice.

($1 = 0.9185 euros)

(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Michelle Martin)

