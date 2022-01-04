Germany sets 0 pct coupon on new 10-year Bund

BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Germany has set a 0 percent coupon on its new 10-year Bund due to be sold on Wednesday, the Bundesbank said on Tuesday. Germany is due to sell 4 billion euros of the (ISIN: DE0001102580) in the auction, results for which are due to be published shortly after 0930 GMT on Wednesday. ((Berlin newsroom; Tel: +49 30 2888 5142; Email: berlin.econ@news.reuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.