Germany sets 0 pct coupon on new 10-year Bund

Germany has set a 0 percent coupon on its new 10-year Bund due to be sold on Wednesday, the Bundesbank said on Tuesday.

BERLIN, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Germany has set a 0 percent coupon on its new 10-year Bund due to be sold on Wednesday, the Bundesbank said on Tuesday. Germany is due to sell 4 billion euros of the (ISIN: DE0001102580) in the auction, results for which are due to be published shortly after 0930 GMT on Wednesday. ((Berlin newsroom; Tel: +49 30 2888 5142; Email: berlin.econ@news.reuters.com))

