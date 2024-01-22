Germany set for gas power plant expansion deal this week - sources

By Markus Wacket

BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - German stakeholders are set to agree a deal on a much-anticipated roadmap for the construction of several new gas-fired power plants this week, three government and industry sources told Reuters on Monday.

The move is part of Germany's push to close a power generation gap expected to occur due to the phase-out of coal, with round-the-clock gas plants offering a better temporary solution than intermittent renewables.

A top-level meeting between the Economy and Finance ministries as well as the Chancellor's Office is scheduled for Tuesday evening to reach an agreement, the people said.

The news followed months of criticism from the country's top utility firms - RWE, Uniper and EnBW - who have called for specific regulation to build these new stations, which would require state support to be economical.

A spokesperson for the Economy Ministry, which is leading the effort, said there were intensive talks on the matter, without elaborating.

Germany wants to use some 24 gigawatts (GW) of hydrogen and gas-fired power plants to cover gaps in wind and solar supply, but has been at odds with Brussels on implementing public funding for them.

Berlin last year agreed with the European Commission that Germany would tender 8.8 GW of new hydrogen plants, and up to another 15 GW that will run initially on natural gas before being connected to the hydrogen grid by 2035 at the latest.

The tender process for 10 GW of these gas and hydrogen-ready plants would take place by 2026 and the government will then evaluate the process before tendering the remaining 5 GW, according to the economy ministry's plans.

