Germany sends first batch of BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to China

Credit: REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

December 21, 2022 — 07:51 am EST

Written by Thomas Escritt and Alexander Ratz for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Germany has sent its first batch of BioNTech 22UAy.DE COVID-19 vaccines to China, said a German government spokesperson on Wednesday.

"I can confirm a shipment of the BioNtech vaccine is on its way to China," the person told journalists in Berlin.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Alexander Ratz, Writing by Miranda Murray)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

