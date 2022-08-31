Germany sees 12.4 bln euros of demand for new 5-year green bond - lead

Adds demand, final spread

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Germany saw more than 12.4 billion euros of demand for a new 5-year green bond which will price later on Wednesday, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

The bond will price at a spread of 1.25 basis points below Germany's outstanding bond maturing in October 2027 DE0001141869, which is the new green bond's conventional twin, the memo said, compared with about 1 basis point when the sale started earlier on Wednesday.

Each German green bond is paired with an otherwise identical conventional bond, allowing investors to switch between the two to mitigate liquidity concerns.

The difference between the yield on the green bond and its twin is essentially the "greenium" - the slightly lower yield on green debt due to high demand.

Green bonds fund environmentally beneficial expenditures and have grown in popularity. Many governments have launched programmes to issue them in recent years.

Wednesday's sale will launch Germany's fifth green bond, after it started issuance in 2020.

Germany hired BofA, Citi, Credit Agricole, DZ Bank and NatWest Markets to manage the sale on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe and Edmund Klamann)

