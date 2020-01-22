Commodities

Germany says swine fever case found just 12 km from its border

A case of the pig disease African swine fever (ASF) has been discovered in a wild boar in Poland just 12 kilometres (7.4 miles) from the German border, Germany’s agriculture ministry said on Wednesday.

