Germany says reduced Nord Stream 1 flows due to halt in deliveries to Netherlands, Denmark

BERLIN, June 13 (Reuters) - Reduced gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline are due to a halt in deliveries to the Netherlands and Denmark, Germany's regulator said on Monday.

Russia widened its gas cuts to Europe late last month with Gazprom GAZP.MM saying it would turn off supplies to several "unfriendly" countries that have refused to accept Moscow's roubles-for-gas payment scheme.

"The gas supply in Germany is stable. The security of supply currently remains guaranteed," the regulator added in an update on its website. "Gas flows to Germany are at the usual level."

