Germany says has not identified gas supply bottlenecks so far

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - Germany's gas crisis team has not identified any gas supply bottlenecks so far, the country's economy ministry said after Gazprom GAZP.MM said it had halted gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.

The ministry said it was concerned that Russian gas supply to partner countries had stopped and that it was coordinating closely with the European Union.

It added that is was in close contact with energy suppliers.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Thomas Escritt)

