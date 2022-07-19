Germany says fifth floating LNG terminal to be built by end of 2022

Adds details

BERLIN, July 19 (Reuters) - A fifth floating liquid natural gas (LNG) terminal will be built in Germany by a private consortium, in addition to the four already planned by the government, thecountry's economy ministry said on Tuesday.

The fifth terminal, to be located in Lubmin, about 250 km (155 miles) north of Berlin, should be built by the end of this year, according to the ministry.

Lubmin and Stade, near Hamburg, were also announced by the ministry on Tuesday as the sites of two of the planned government terminals.

Those sites, part of Germany's strategy to wean itself off Russian energy as quickly as possible, are in addition to two in Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbuettel that were already announced.

The floating terminals are essentially liquefied gas tankers that can return the fuel to its gas state themselves, which means a complete port is not required.

Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbuettel, both located northwest of Bremen, are scheduled to go into operation as early as this winter.

The terminals in Stade and Lubmin will not be ready for operation until the end of 2023 at the earliest, according to the ministry.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Matthias Williams and Paul Simao)

