Germany says aims to replace all Russian oil supplies within days

WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) - Russian oil currently accounts for only 12% of Germany's supply, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday, adding that Europe's biggest economy hopes to replace all deliveries of oil from Russia in a matter of days.

Habeck was speaking to reporters during a visit to Poland for talks about energy security.

