News & Insights

US Markets
INTC

Germany refusing Intel's additional demand for subsidies for chip plant - FT

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 11, 2023 — 01:06 am EDT

Written by Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

Fixes note on what is in the update to say: Recasts headline, adds details, background in paragraphs 3-6

June 11 (Reuters) - Germany's Finance Minister Christian Lindner is refusing Intel's INTC.O demands for higher subsidies for a 17-billion-euro ($18-billion) chip plant, saying the country could not afford it, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

"There is no more money available in the budget," the newspaper quoted Lindner as saying in an interview. "We are trying to consolidate the budget right now, not expand it."

The company was due to receive 6.8 billion euros in government support for its fabrication plant in Germany. However, due to higher energy and construction costs, it is now demanding about 10 billion euros, the newspaper reported.

Intel did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment outside office hours.

The company announced last year it had picked the central German city of Magdeburg for a new chip-making complex as a part of an $88 billion investment drive across Europe, which included boosting a factory in Ireland, a packaging and assembly site in Italy and setting up a design and research facility in France.

Intel is among several chipmakers, including Taiwan's TSMC 2330.TW and Wolfspeed WOLF.N of the U.S., seeking government funding to build a factories in Europe.

($1 = 0.9305 euros)

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Michael Perry and William Mallard)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com; @journoanirudh on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC
WOLF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.