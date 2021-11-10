US Markets
Germany recommends only Biontech/Pfizer vaccine for people under 30

Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALESSIA COCCA

Germany's vaccine advisory committee recommends people under 30 be vaccinated only with the Biontech/Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as it showed a lower number of heart inflammations in younger people than the Moderna vaccination, it said on Wednesday.

The committee, known as STIKO, said it also recommends pregnant women, independent of their age, be inoculated only with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine as well.

