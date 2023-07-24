Germany readies $22 bln aid to bolster chip production- Bloomberg News

July 24 (Reuters) - Germany plans to dole out 20 billion euros ($22.19 billion) to bolster semiconductor manufacturing in the country, Bloomberg news reported on Monday.

The money will be distributed to German and international companies by 2027 and will be drawn from the Climate and Transformation Fund, the report said, citing people involved in the negotiations.

($1 = 0.9014 euros)

