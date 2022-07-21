Germany raises autumn gas storage target amid low Russian supply - draft

Germany will tighten its legislation on gas storage levels, raising its storage targets to 85% by Oct. 1 from a previous 80%, a draft legislation seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

Germany's gas storage facilities, currently at 65.1%, should be 95% filled by Nov. 1, up from the previous target of 90%, the draft showed, adding that it accounted for reduced gas flows from Russia through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

