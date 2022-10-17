Germany pushes to extend lifespan of three nuclear plants - letter

By Andreas Rinke, Riham Alkousaa and Tom Käckenhoff

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has asked the economy, environment and finance ministries to lay the legal framework to keep the country's three nuclear power plants operational until as late as April 15, 2023, a letter seen by Reuters showed on Monday.

Germany had planned to complete a phase-out of nuclear power by the end of this year, but a collapse in energy supplies from Russia because of the war in Ukraine has prompted the government to keep two plants on standby.

Lengthy disagreements within the ruling coalition government over the merits and drawbacks of nuclear energy delayed the implementation of a draft law to put the two plants on reserve beyond their planned phase-out at the end of this year.

As well as the Isar II and Neckarwestheim II plants already included in the draft law, Finance Minister Christian Lindner has been pushing to keep a third plant, Emsland, operational until spring 2023, which Economy Minister Robert Habeck - whose Green Party is historically anti-nuclear - agreed to.

"I would ask that the relevant proposed regulations be presented to the cabinet as soon as possible as part of the distribution of responsibilities," Scholz wrote in the letter dated on Monday.

Scholz also requested that the ministries present an "ambitious" law to increase energy efficiency, and put into law an agreement to phase out coal by 2030.

Lindner welcomed the chancellor's request, saying the legal framework could be created immediately.

"It is in the vital interest of our country and its economy that we maintain all our energy production capacities this winter. The Chancellor has now created clarity," Lindner tweeted on Monday.

The economy and environment ministries declined to comment.

RWE RWEG.DE, which operates the Emsland power plant, welcomed the decision, saying it created clarity and planning security.

"We will now immediately make all the necessary preparations to enable power operation of the Emsland power plant until April 15th," a company spokesperson said.

E.ON, which run Isar II, reiterated its September position, supporting the lifespan extension.

Environmental Action Germany (DUH) said the continued nuclear plants operation was unnecessary and dangerous, calling on the parliament to reject the chancellor's proposal.

"With his lonely decision, the Chancellor simply wants to have the aging reactors declared 'safe' by law," said DUH director Sascha Mueller-Kraenner.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Riham Alkousaa, Holger Hansen, Christian Kraemer and Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Victoria Waldersee, Jan Harvey and Grant McCool)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))

