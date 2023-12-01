News & Insights

Germany proposes 'fair' distribution of renewable power expansion costs

Credit: REUTERS/MICHELE TANTUSSI

December 01, 2023 — 09:03 am EST

Written by Riham Alkousaa for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Germany's energy network agency published a proposal on Friday for "fair" distribution of network costs of expanding renewable energy among federal states, amid complaints by northern states over higher electricity prices despite cheaper wind power production.

Prices in the northern states have been comparatively high due to connection costs for wind turbines to the power grid that are passed on to the residents of the regions where the turbines are located.

The premiers of the northern states had said the difference in prices was hurting local support for constructing new wind turbines.

The agency published a key points paper suggesting reducing network fees in regions with high renewables output while introducing additional costs for all electricity consumers in Germany.

It said some 17 network operators would be entitled to pass on their additional costs to all electricity consumers and network fees would fall by up to 25% for some 10.5 million people connected to these operators, particularly in the states of Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt in the east and Schleswig-Holstein in the north.

"We want fair network fees for people and companies that live or operate in regions with a strong expansion of renewables," the agency head, Klaus Mueller, said in a statement.

The agency said it would discuss its proposal with politicians, the federal states, industry and civil society actors.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Frances Kerry)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.