Germany prepares to take possible stake in Uniper -Handelsblatt

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

The German government is preparing to take a possible stake in German utility Uniper, the largest buyer of Russian gas in Germany, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - The German government is preparing to take a possible stake in German utility Uniper UN01.DE, the largest buyer of Russian gas in Germany, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

Berlin is in discussions to subscribe to a package of new shares of up to 25% in Uniper at nominal value of 1.70 euros per share, Handelsblatt said, and was also discussing a possible silent partnership, or equity instrument without voting rights.

The volume of the deal could be between 3-5 billion euros, Handelsblatt added.

No comment was immediately available from Uniper when contacted by Reuters.

(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters