Germany plans state animal welfare label on meat in shops -minister

HAMBURG, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Germany’s new government plans this year to introduce proposals for a state system to label meat in shops produced with improved animal welfare, German agriculture minister Cem Oezdemir said on Tuesday.

The proposal is part of the coalition agreement for Germany’s new government which took office in December involving the Social Democratic, Green and Liberal parties.

A survey from environmental group Greenpeace said 85% of German consumers are willing to pay more for meat produced with higher animal welfare, Oezdemir of the Green party said in an online press conference.

“The majority wants a change,” Oezdemir said.

Some supermarkets have already introduced a welfare label but a clear national scheme is needed and proposals for a label will be announced by the government during 2022, he said.

Improved animal welfare will involve fewer animals in cages and “fewer animals mean lower earnings,” he said.

Farmers must be compensated for the extra costs involved and a retail welfare label on meat would make it clear why such meat is more expensive, he said.

“Improving animal welfare on farms cannot be achieved with zero costs,” he said.

Other near-term agricultural policy focus of the government included plans achieve a 30% level of organic farming in Germany by 2030, he said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.