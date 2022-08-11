Germany plans further energy cost relief for consumers -Scholz

Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

The German government is working on a new package of measures to help consumers cope with rising energy costs, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

"Citizens can count on us to not leave them alone," Scholz told journalists in Berlin.

An energy transition towards renewables is a top priority, and Germany will not slow its efforts to become independent of fossil fuels, he said at a summer news conference, an annual tradition introduced by his predecessor Angela Merkel.

