Germany plans 5 bln-euro aid package for energy-intensive firms

The German government is planning to support energy-intensive companies with a 5 billion-euro aid package, a German Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Details would be released later in the day, added the spokesperson at a regular government news conference.

