Germany plans 5 bln-euro aid package for energy-intensive firms

BERLIN, June 3 (Reuters) - The German government is planning to support energy-intensive companies with a 5 billion-euro aid package, a German Economy Ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Details would be released later in the day, added the spokesperson at a regular government news conference.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

