Germany plans 2023 debt issuance of 539 bln euros - finance agency

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The German government intends to issue federal securities with a total volume of around 539 billion euros ($573 billion) in 2023, the German Finance Agency said on Wednesday, detailing Germany's issuance plans for next year.

The government plans to raise 274 billion euros of the total on the capital market in auctions of conventional federal securities, and to issue a further 242 billion euros on the money market, the agency said.

In addition, 15 to 17 billion euros will be raised via green federal securities and 6 to 8 billion euros via inflation-linked federal securities, it said.

($1 = 0.9400 euros)

