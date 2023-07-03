Germany plans 16.6 billion euros in new borrowing for 2024

Adds background on coalition tensions in paragraph 5, interest costs in paragraph 11

BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Germany's Finance Minister Christian Lindner is planning net new debt of 16.6 billion euros ($18.1 billion) for the 2024 federal budget, which includes record spending on defence, finance ministry sources said on Monday.

The financial plan until 2027 shows new borrowing falling to 15.0 billion euros by 2027. Finance ministry sources estimate there is still a gap of 14.4 billion euros in the midterm budget plan.

Expenditure of 445.7 billion euros is planned for next year, after 476.3 billion euros in expenditure estimated for 2023. The budgetary plans include 54.2 billion euros in investments in 2024.

The German finance ministry aims to submit a first draft of the 2024 federal budget and for financial planning on Wednesday, after postponing presentations initially set for March and June due to disputes inside the ruling three-party coalition.

The months-long stalemate between the left-leaning Social Democrats, liberal Free Democrats and the Greens has at times exposed deep tensions within the government and cast uncertainty over spending plans in Europe's largest economy.

Germany plans to comply with NATO's 2% of gross domestic product target for military spending in 2024, with 51.8 billion euros budgeted for defence and 19.2 billion in extra budgetary funds for the armed forces.

The German parliament suspended the constitutionally enshrined debt brake between 2020 and 2022 to allow for extra spending in response to the pandemic and the effects of the war in Ukraine.

This year, the debt brake was reimplemented. For 2023, new debt of around 45.6 billion euros is planned.

Next year will be the second consecutive year following the pandemic it is committing to comply with the debt break, limiting the budget deficit to 0.35% of gross domestic product.

According to the sources, interest costs are estimated at 36.9 billion euros in 2024, three billion less than planned for the current year.

($1 = 0.9191 euros)

(Reporting by Holger Hansen. Writing by Maria Martinez. Editing by Rachel More, Friederike Heine and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((maria.martinez@thomsonreuters.com;))

