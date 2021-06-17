Germany plans 100 bln euros of net new debt for 2022- source

BERLIN, June 17 (Reuters) - Germany plans to take on about 100 billion euros in net new debt next year, significantly more than the 81.5 billion euros previously planned, a person familiar with the finance ministry's budget plans said on Thursday.

Handelsblatt business daily had earlier reported the new figure, citing higher spending for health, care and the climate.

Since March last year, Germany has implemented an unprecedented array of stimulus and rescue measures to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Europe's biggest economy.

This has been financed with record new borrowing of 130 billion euros in 2020 and more than 240 billion euros in 2021, and the government will need parliament to suspend debt limits for the third year running for the 2022 budget plans.

A finance ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the debt figure, adding that the ministry would present its updated budget plans for 2022 next Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing Paul Carrel)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.