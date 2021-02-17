Germany orders Greece's Piraeus Bank to step up money laundering prevention

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Germany's financial watchdog BaFin has ordered the Frankfurt branch of the Greek lender Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT to take measures to prevent money laundering and terror financing.

BaFin disclosed the order on Wednesday, but the request was made on Jan. 13. The statement offered no further detail.

Piraeus Bank is one of Greece's four largest banks. Its main shareholder is bank rescue fund HFSF (Hellenic Financial Stability Fund) with a 61% stake.

BaFin and the lender's Frankfurt branch did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Tom Sims in Frankfurt and Georgiopoulos in Athens; Editing by Edmund Blair)

