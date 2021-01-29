Germany orders 20,000 turkeys culled as bird flu found on another farm

HAMBURG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - BhgAbout 20,000 turkeys will be slaughtered after bird flu was found on another poultry farm in Germany, authorities said on Friday.

Type H5N8 bird flu was confirmed in a farm in the Ludwigslust-Parchim area in the eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, said the Ludwigslust-Parchim local government authority.

A series of outbreaks of bird flu have been reported in Germany and elsewhere in Europe in past months with wild birds suspected to be spreading the disease.

Sweden will cull around 1.3 million chickens after bird flu was found on a farm in the country, Sweden's Board of Agriculture said on Jan. 25.

Risk to humans from the disease is considered low, but past outbreaks among farm birds have needed extensive slaughtering programmes to contain.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)

