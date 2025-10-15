Markets

Germany Orders 20 New Eurofighters To Boost Defence Capabilities

October 15, 2025 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Under a deal with Airbus (EADSY.PK) announced on Wednesday, Germany plans to acquire 20 new Eurofighter aircraft to bolster its air defense. Delivery of the multi-role combat aircraft is planned for 2031-2034, and it will be assembled at Airbus' facility in Manching, close to Munich.

According to Airbus CEO Mike Schoellhorn, the new order highlights the Eurofighter's strategic role as a bridge to the next-generation Future Combat Air System in Germany's air defense and NATO operations.

To improve the fleet's operational capability, the aircraft will be equipped with cutting-edge sensors, such as Saab's Arexis electronic warfare suite and the new E-Scan radar.

As a result of this order, nine countries have acquired over 740 Eurofighters, establishing it as the most successful fighter jet program in Europe.

EADSY.PK is currently trading $58.96, down $0.24 or 0.41 percent on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.