Germany Orders 20 New Eurofighters To Boost Defence Capabilities

(RTTNews) - Under a deal with Airbus (EADSY.PK) announced on Wednesday, Germany plans to acquire 20 new Eurofighter aircraft to bolster its air defense. Delivery of the multi-role combat aircraft is planned for 2031-2034, and it will be assembled at Airbus' facility in Manching, close to Munich.

According to Airbus CEO Mike Schoellhorn, the new order highlights the Eurofighter's strategic role as a bridge to the next-generation Future Combat Air System in Germany's air defense and NATO operations.

To improve the fleet's operational capability, the aircraft will be equipped with cutting-edge sensors, such as Saab's Arexis electronic warfare suite and the new E-Scan radar.

As a result of this order, nine countries have acquired over 740 Eurofighters, establishing it as the most successful fighter jet program in Europe.

