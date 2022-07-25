Germany on cusp of recession, says ifo, after business sentiment falls

Contributors
Rachel More Reuters
Miranda Murray Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

German business morale fell more than expected in July as high energy prices and impending gas shortages push Europe's largest economy to the cusp of recession, a survey showed on Monday.

Adds details

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - German business morale fell more than expected in July as high energy prices and impending gas shortages push Europe's largest economy to the cusp of recession, a survey showed on Monday.

The Ifo institute said its business climax index was 88.6, its lowest level in more than two years. June had also seen an unexpected drop to a downwardly revised reading of 92.2.

A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to a July reading of 90.2.

Companies are expecting business to significantly worsen in the coming months, with pessimism especially noticeable in the manufacturing sector at -7.1 in July, versus a reading of 0.0 in June.

(Reporting by Rachel More and Miranda Murray)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters