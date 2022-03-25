Germany not facing Q1 recession due to Ukraine war, says Ifo economist

BERLIN, March 25 (Reuters) - Germany is not facing a recession in the first quarter as a result of the war in Ukraine, said Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe, but he warned industry supply chain bottlenecks had become worse for many companies.

"The German economy is facing troubled and uncertain times," Wohlrabe told Reuters on Friday.

Some 80.2% of companies are facing supply chain issues, said Wohlrabe, compared to 74.6% the previous month.

The logistics sector in particular has major concerns about the coming months, including a shortage of drivers and high diesel prices, added Wohlrabe.

Price expectations have also risen, including in retail, pointing to rising inflation, said Wohlrabe, adding that two-thirds of companies wanted to increase prices.

(Reporting by Rene Wagner, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Paul Carrel)

