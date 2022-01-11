Germany must reduce final energy consumption by 20-25% to hit 2030 goals

Adds quote, details

BERLIN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Germany faces a gigantic task to achieve the climate protection goals it has set for itself, Climate Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday, unveiling a report that showed the country risked missing emissions targets for 2030.

In order to hit its target of cutting CO2 emissions to 65% of 1990 levels by the start of the next decade, the country would need to reduce energy consumption by 20-25%, the ministry's report said.

"The task is big. It's gigantic," Habeck told a news conference. "We managed to cut emissions by 15 million tonnes from 2010-2020, and from 2022 to 2030 we have to cut them by 40 million tonnes a year on average."

Climate policy is one of the closest-watched areas for the new coalition government as Europe's biggest economy shifts towards carbon neutrality.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket and Zuzanna Szymanska, writing by Kirsti Knolle and Thomas Escritt Editing by Madeline Chambers)

