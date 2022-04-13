Germany must draw up schedule for exit from Russian gas - utility group

Germany must start preparing schedules for measures to withdraw from Russian gas supply, the head of energy utility association BDEW, Marie-Luise Wolff said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We must now use all our energy to prepare our exit from Russian gas supplies in detail and to underpin the necessary measures with an ambitious timetable," Wolff said.

There is pressure on Germany to stop providing funds for the Kremlin to wage war and to guard itself against a sudden stop of exports on the Russian side, however, Wolff advised to use "care before haste" in the next steps.

