Germany mulls options to protect domestic solar manufactures from price dumping - document

September 28, 2023 — 06:50 am EDT

BERLIN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The German government is examining all options, including subsidies and trade laws protection, to shield German solar power manufacturers from the fall of models' prices globally, an economy ministry document seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.

European photovoltaic manufacturers have been complaining about a "flood" of Chinese solar modules into the European market offered at prices well below manufacturing costs and forcing them to cut theirs.

The German economy ministry is concerned about German solar manufactures and is mulling state aid for manufactures as a potential solution but this should first be approved by the European Commission on case-by-case basis, the ministry said in a response to a parliamentary question from a far-left Linke lawmaker.

