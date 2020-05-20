US Markets
Germany moves to protect healthcare firms from foreign takeover

BERLIN, May 20 (Reuters) - The German government gave itself new powers on Wednesday to veto hostile foreign takeover bids for healthcare companies, a measure designed to ensure a continuous supply of essential products during the coronavirus crisis.

The regulation, approved during a cabinet meeting, will allow the government to block foreign takeovers of makers of vaccines, precursor chemicals, medicines, protective equipment or medical machinery such as ventilators.

