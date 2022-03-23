Germany may suspend shutdown of coal-fired power plants- draft

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - Germany is considering suspending its planned decommissioning of coal-fired power plants as part of a package of measures to reduce its reliance on Russian energy and ease the burden of high energy costs, draft plans seen by Reuters said.

Although the government would ideally stick to the goal of phasing out coal by 2030, the draft said that the aim was to reduce gas consumption in power generation.

"Within this framework, the decommissioning of coal-fired power plants can be suspended until further notice after a review by the Federal Network Agency," said the draft, seen on Wednesday.

Measures in the draft also included offering low-interest credit to companies suffering from liquidity problems due to high energy prices.

Planned "super write-offs" for investments in climate protection and efficiency should come into effect from January 2023, the draft said.

Leading members of Germany's coalition parties are due to finalise the package later on Wednesday, coalition sources have told Reuters.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Additional reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.