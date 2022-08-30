Germany may consider European gas price cap - Italian media

Federico Maccioni Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

Berlin is willing to consider a price-cap on gas, several Italian papers reported on Tuesday, citing a text message sent by Germany's economy minister to energy ministers across Europe.

According to the reports, Robert Habeck sent a text to European energy ministers flagging that Berlin might consider capping the price of gas at a Sept. 9 emergency meeting of European Union energy ministers, which is set to tackle soaring costs due to curbed gas supplies from Russia.

The exact wording of the text message was not disclosed.

Germany faces the "bitter reality" that Russia will not restore gas supplies to the country, Habeck said on Monday, ahead of a planned halt by state energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM of exports to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.

