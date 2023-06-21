Germany-Listed Stock BARRICK GOLD (FWB:ABR) Price Target Increased by 6.41% to 22.52

The average one-year price target for BARRICK GOLD (FWB:ABR) has been revised to 22.52 / share. This is an increase of 6.41% from the prior estimate of 21.16 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.12 to a high of 28.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.05% from the latest reported closing price of 14.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 359 funds or institutions reporting positions in BARRICK GOLD. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABR is 1.05%, an increase of 2.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 351,431K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 65,388K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,706K shares, representing a decrease of 8.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 13.85% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 28,424K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,437K shares, representing an increase of 59.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 206.51% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 20,128K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 11,839K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,239K shares, representing an increase of 38.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 69.01% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 11,763K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,536K shares, representing a decrease of 6.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABR by 4.46% over the last quarter.

