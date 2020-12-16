Germany Legalizes Electronic Securities on the Blockchain
The German government cabinet passed new legislation on Wednesday allowing all-electronic securities to be recorded using blockchain technology.
- The new law does away with the previous requirement for a paper-based certificate and comes as part of the nation’s blockchain strategy blockchain, according to a Reuters report citing the German finance ministry.
- Previously, issuers and securities holders had to document transactions with a paper certificate, which added administrative burdens and was seen as an obstacle for security holders, the report says.
- “The paper certificate may be dear to some for nostalgic reasons, but the future belongs to its electronic version,” said German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.
- The ministry recommended last year that the country recognize and regulate blockchain-based securities as a legitimate form of financial instruments.
See also: One of the World’s Oldest Banks Is Issuing a Euro Stablecoin on Stellar
Related Stories
- Bloccelerate VC Raises $12M Fund to Bet on Enterprise Blockchain Adoption
- Microsoft, EY Expand Blockchain Platform for Gaming Rights to Include Payments
- One of the World’s Oldest Banks Is Issuing a Euro Stablecoin on Stellar
- Publishing Giant Bertelsmann Invests in Berlin-Based Crypto Fund
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.