Germany investing to strengthen Amazon Fund, minister says

BRASILIA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Germany's Development Minister Svenja Schulze said on Monday the country was investing 35 million euros ($38.15 million) in the Amazon Fund as it looks to strengthen the initiative to protect the South American rainforest.

Schulze announced the fresh investment in a press conference alongside Brazil's Environment Minister Marina Silva in Brasilia, a move already expected by Brazilian officialsas the leaders of the two countries are set to meet later on Monday.

The Amazon Fund, which has Germany and Norway as major donors, was re-activated after Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office as Brazil's president earlier this month vowing to halt deforestation.

It had been frozen since 2019, when former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro abolished its governing board and action plans.

Lula and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are scheduled to meet later in the day as part of the European leader's South American tour.

Shulze said in the press conference the German government noted that Brazil's new leftist administration was working hard to show results in reducing deforestation in its first 100 days in office.

Silva meanwhile said money from the Amazon Fund would be used in emergencies including the indigenous health crisis in northern Brazil, where the Yanomami people have been suffering from malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining.

"I have no doubt there was a genocidal attitude towards indigenous communities," Silva said, blaming the Bolsonaro administration for the neglect. Lula last week declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country's largest indigenous reservation.

($1 = 0.9174 euros)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Steven Grattan)

