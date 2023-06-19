Germany, Intel agree subsidies for chip plant worth 10 bln euros - Bloomberg News

June 19 (Reuters) - Germany and Intel INTC.O sealed an agreement for the U.S. chipmaker to receive subsidies worth 10 billion euros (nearly $11 billion) for a manufacturing facility in the eastern part of the country, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger will sign the accord at a ceremony in Berlin later on Monday, the report said, citing people familiar with the deal. ($1 = 0.9147 euros)

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

