Germany Initiates Proceeding Against Google's News Showcase Service

(RTTNews) - Germany's competition authority has initiated a proceeding against Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL, GOOG) and its affiliates Google to examine under competition law the Google News Showcase service offered by the company.

Google News Showcase is a Google service which offers the possibility to present news content from publishers in a prominent and more detailed way. Google has made the service available to a number of German publishers. In October 2020 Google had announced the launch of its Google News Showcase service in Germany.

In the past months, apart from the proceeding against Google, the authority Bundeskartellamt had already initiated proceedings against Facebook and Amazon based on the new competition law tool.

Andreas Mundt, President of the Bundeskartellamt said, "Cooperating with Google can be an attractive option for publishers and other news providers and offer consumers new or improved information services. However, it must be ensured that this will not result in discrimination between individual publishers."

Bundeskartellamt noted that Google's strong position in providing access to end customers must not lead to a situation where competing services offered by publishers or other news providers are squeezed out of the market. There must be an adequate balance between the rights and obligations of the content providers participating in Google's program.

Acting upon a complaint from Corint Media, the competition authority said it is now examining in the proceeding whether announced integration of the Google News Showcase service into Google's general search function is likely to constitute self-preferencing or an impediment to the services offered by competing third parties.

The authority is also examining whether the relevant contractual conditions include unreasonable conditions to the detriment of the participating publishers and, in particular, make it disproportionately difficult for them to enforce the ancillary copyright for press publishers introduced by the German Bundestag and Bundesrat in May 2021. It will also examine how the conditions for access to Google's News Showcase service are defined.

