Germany in talks with Netherlands, Denmark on joint ammunition purchases -source

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

September 06, 2023 — 09:51 am EDT

Written by Sabine Siebold for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Germany is in negotiations with the Netherlands and Denmark on the joint procurement of ammunition, a defence source told Reuters on Wednesday, as Western countries are scrambling to replenish stocks depleted by donations to Ukraine.

"Germany is ready to open its framework contracts (for the procurement of ammunition) to our partners as Defence Minister Boris Pistorius pledged earlier this year," the source said, without giving details on the kind of ammunition affected.

