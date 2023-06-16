News & Insights

US Markets
INTC

Germany in intensive talks with Intel on chip plant - econ ministry

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 16, 2023 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by Rachel More and Anastasiia Kozlova for Reuters ->

Adds quote from ministry spokesperson in paragraph 2, further details

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Germany is in intensive talks with Intel INTC.O on plans to set up a new chip-making complex on its soil, the economy ministry said on Friday, without commenting on how much state funding the company was set to receive for the project.

"The goal of the government is clear: We want to strengthen Germany as a location for microelectronics. This is highly important for transformation and technological sovereignty, and for this reason we are conducting intensive talks," a ministry spokesperson said.

She did not say how much the company would receive in state subsidies for the site in the central German city of Magdeburg.

On Thursday, the Handelsblatt business daily reported that the U.S. company is expected to receive 9.9 billion euros ($10.84 billion) in subsidies, up from a previously promised sum of 6.8 billion euros.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger on Monday, according to a government spokesperson.

Handelsblatt had reported that final negotiations would take place over the weekend.

($1 = 0.9136 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More and Anastasiia Kozlova Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Anastasiia.Kozlova@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INTC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.