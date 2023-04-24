News & Insights

Germany hires banks for new green bond due 2033 - lead manager

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

April 24, 2023 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by Yoruk Bahceli for Reuters ->

April 24 (Reuters) - Germany hired banks on Monday to sell a new 10-year green bond, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

The green bond, which matures on 15 February 2033, will be "launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions," the memo said, a phrase debt management offices usually use a day before a sale.

Germany hired Barclays, BofA, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Danske Bank and Natwest Markets to manage the sale, according to the memo.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.