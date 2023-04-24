Germany hires banks for new green bond due 2033 - lead manager

April 24 (Reuters) - Germany hired banks on Monday to sell a new 10-year green bond, according to a lead manager memo seen by Reuters.

The green bond, which matures on 15 February 2033, will be "launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions," the memo said, a phrase debt management offices usually use a day before a sale.

Germany hired Barclays, BofA, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole, Danske Bank and Natwest Markets to manage the sale, according to the memo.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.