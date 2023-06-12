Germany hires banks for new 30-year green bond - lead manager

June 12 (Reuters) - Germany hired banks on Monday to sell a new 30-year green bond, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

The bond, which matures on 15 August 2053, will be "launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions," the memos said, a phrase debt management offices usually use a day before a sale.

It will offer a 1.8% coupon, the memos said.

Germany alongside other governments has been issuing green bonds, which fund environmentally-beneficial expenditures, building a yield curve of such debt since 2020.

Germany hired Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Nomura for the sale, the memos said.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.