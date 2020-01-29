Germany has proof that Huawei worked with Chinese intelligence - Handelsblatt

The German government is in possession of evidence that Huawei, the leading maker of telecoms network equipment, has collaborated with Chinese intelligence, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Wednesday.
