Germany, France fret over time for new deal on eve of Brexit

French and German ministers warned there was little time to agree a new trade deal with Britain as they arrived on Tuesday for the last senior European Union meeting in Brussels at which the United Kingdom is represented as a member state.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.