Germany finds mpox infection in country contracted abroad

Germany’s disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, announced that an mpox infection that was contracted abroad had been detected within the country. “The RKI does not currently assume an increased risk from clade I viruses in Germany, but is monitoring the situation very closely and will adapt its recommendations if necessary,” the institute added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on GOVX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.