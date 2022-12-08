Germany fell short of gas savings target last week - regulator

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

December 08, 2022 — 07:08 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - German gas consumption rose last week, causing Europe's biggest economy to fall short of its gas savings target for the first time this winter, regulator Federal Network Agency said on Thursday.

"Gas consumption... increased by 14 % compared with the previous week. The savings target was thus clearly missed," the regulator said on its website, referring to the country's 20% savings goal.

Compared with the consumption of the last four years, the figure was 13% below average, it said.

(Writing by Maria Sheahan Editing by Paul Carrel)

((maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 22013 3680;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.