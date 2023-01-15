Germany falls to bottom rung of investment ranking on energy costs, labour shortage

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

January 15, 2023 — 03:02 pm EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Germany's attractiveness as an investment location has fallen four places to 18th of 21 in a ranking of industrial economies by economic research institute ZEW, newspaper Augsburger Allgemeine reported on Monday.

Rising energy costs and ongoing labour shortages have compounded existing problems of high taxes, complex bureaucracy and slow pace of innovation, the study said, bumping Germany down the list with only Hungary, Spain and Italy below it.

The Mannheim-based institute ranked the United States, Canada, Sweden and Switzerland for reasons from cheaper energy in the U.S. and Sweden to access to capital and a well-functioning state in Switzerland.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.