Germany faces 12 bln euro budget financing gap - Handelsblatt

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

January 16, 2023 — 01:35 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The German government is facing a 12 billion euro ($13.02 billion) financing gap in its budget plan for 2024 due to rising interest costs and greater support for regions among other things, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

Citing an internal Finance Ministry presentation it had seen, Handelsblatt said the ministry still needed to fill the gap to be able to comply with the debt brake, which limits the budget deficit to 0.35% of gross domestic product.

The ministry could not rule out spending cuts, it added.

($1 = 0.9217 euros)

